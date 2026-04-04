Oracle layoffs shock thousands: How much of your severance will actually reach your pocket?

New Delhi: Oracle’s latest round of layoffs, which has impacted nearly 12,000 employees in India and up to 30,000 globally, has brought fresh attention to severance pay—and more importantly, how it is taxed.

While severance packages may appear generous at first glance, employees often receive significantly less in hand due to tax rules. Understanding how these payouts are treated under Indian tax laws is crucial before signing exit agreements.

What Does The Severance Package Include?

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Reports suggest that Oracle has offered a structured payout to affected employees in India. This includes compensation based on tenure along with additional benefits such as leave encashment, gratuity (if eligible), and notice period pay. Some employees have also received extra ex-gratia payments as part of the package.

The exact payout varies depending on factors like role, years of service, and business unit, but overall, the structure combines multiple salary-linked components.

How Is Severance Pay Taxed?

In India, severance pay is not tax-free. It is treated as part of your salary income under the category “profits in lieu of salary.”

This means:

The full amount is added to your total annual income

It is taxed according to your applicable income tax slab

Additional charges like surcharge and cess may also apply

The timing of the payout also matters. Compensation received before March 31 is taxed under the Income-tax Act, 1961, while payments after April 1 fall under the updated Income-tax Act, 2025—but the tax treatment remains broadly the same.

Are There Any Tax Exemptions?

Some components of the severance package may qualify for exemptions, including:

Gratuity (subject to limits and eligibility)

Leave encashment (as per prescribed rules)

However, a key exemption available under voluntary retirement schemes (VRS)—which allows up to Rs 5 lakh tax-free—is not applicable in this case, as Oracle’s layoffs do not fall under VRS.

What Employees Should Watch Out For

Experts advise employees to carefully review the breakup of their severance package. Since different components are taxed differently, structuring and timing can impact the final payout.

Even though the headline payout may look attractive, taxes can significantly reduce the actual amount received—making it essential to plan finances accordingly.