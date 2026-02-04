Over 2.5 crore Aadhaar Numbers deactivated by govt due to...

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 2.5 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons till date. This is as part of a nationwide clean-up effort to maintain the continued accuracy and integrity of the Aadhaar database, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Jitin Prasada in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Aadhaar is the world's largest biometric identity system with approximately 134 crores live Aadhaar holders.

In case of the death of a person, it is essential that his/her Aadhaar number is deactivated to prevent potential identity fraud, or unauthorized usage of such Aadhaar number for availing welfare benefits.

The State / UT mentioned in the address of an Aadhaar number holder in the Aadhaar database may vary from the State / UT where death was registered.

Measures to prevent potential identity fraud

Government has said that several measures have been taken to reduce the risk of identity fraud and ensure leak-proof delivery of benefits in the country.

The key measures include:

Biometric Lock/Unlock feature enables an Aadhaar number holder to "Lock" his biometrics, preventing any unauthorized authentication attempts.

Aadhaar Lock/Unlock feature for an Aadhaar number holder.

Deployment of Face Authentication having ‘Liveness Detection feature’ to prevent spoofing and ensure the physical presence of the beneficiary during transactions.

Offline Verification: Promotion of Aadhaar Secure QR Code, Aadhaar paperless offline e-KYC, e-Aadhaar and Aadhaar verifiable credentials for offline identity verification.

No sharing of Core Biometric information of Aadhaar number holders in any manner by UIDAI.

Secure Data Storage: Mandatory use of Aadhaar Data Vaults by all requesting entities to store Aadhaar numbers in an encrypted format.

Database Sanitization: Regular de-duplication and deactivation of Aadhaar numbers belonging to deceased persons.

Updation of demographic details of an Aadhaar number holder is allowed only as per documents listed by UIDAI.

UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar app which facilitates sharing of verified credentials by Aadhaar number holder with the Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSE) in a secure and seamless manner.