Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015866https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/over-24-6-lakh-itrs-pending-beyond-90-days-out-of-8-8-crore-filed-for-ay-2025-26-3015866.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceOver 24.6 lakh ITRs pending beyond 90 days out of 8.8 Crore filed for AY 2025–26
ITR

Over 24.6 lakh ITRs pending beyond 90 days out of 8.8 Crore filed for AY 2025–26

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed lawmakers that 24,64,044 returns are still awaiting processing, which has delayed refunds for many taxpayers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Over 24.6 lakh ITRs pending beyond 90 days out of 8.8 Crore filed for AY 2025–26AI Generated

New Delhi: More than 24.6 lakh income tax returns (ITRs) remain pending for processing for over 90 days for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26, according to information shared by the government in Parliament. The backlog comes out of nearly 8.80 crore returns filed by taxpayers until February 4, 2026.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed lawmakers that 24,64,044 returns are still awaiting processing, which has delayed refunds for many taxpayers.

The government clarified that delays in processing do not necessarily indicate a problem with the taxpayer’s return. Instead, they are often linked to verification checks, data-driven risk analysis, and compliance initiatives by the Income Tax Department.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One such initiative is the NUDGE (Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable) campaign, which uses analytics to identify discrepancies such as incorrect deduction claims, unreported income, or incomplete disclosures. Over the past two years, the campaign has resulted in about 1.11 crore updated or revised returns and additional tax payments of roughly Rs 6,976.5 crore, with a total revenue impact of around Rs 8,810.59 crore.

Since tax refunds are issued only after returns are processed, taxpayers whose filings are still under review may experience delays in receiving their refunds. Experts advise taxpayers to check their ITR verification status, respond promptly to any notices, and ensure bank details are correctly linked to avoid further delays.

Overall, while the majority of returns are processed within the usual timeline, the large number of pending cases highlights ongoing processing and compliance-related delays in the current assessment year.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan
T20 World Cup 2026: Farhan, Usman Tariq lead Pakistan to 32-run win over USA
Sri Lanka
Huge blow to co-hosts Sri Lanka: Star all-rounder ruled out of T20 WC 2026
US-India
India as key US supply chain hub to bypass China, says USTR Greer
'H-1B visa programme
US lawmaker introduces bill to eliminate H-1B visa programme by 2027
India vs Namibia
Delhi Metro extends services for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
New Zealand vs UAE
T20 World Cup 2026: Seifert, Allen power New Zealand to thumping win over UAE
Pakistan Navy Chief Malaysia Visit
As PM Modi lands in Malaysia, disturbed Pak sends naval chief to Kuala Lumpur
US Greenland Controversy
US Vice President JD Vance revives Trump's Greenland annexation bid
General M M Naravane
Unpublished or Leaked? Row over General Naravane’s memoir | Explained
IND vs NAM
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia