Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; I-T Dept cautions taxpayers against last-minute rush

In a post on social media platform X, the department advised taxpayers to reconcile their documents and file ITR-1 and ITR-2 at the earliest to avoid possible technical issues and heavy traffic on the e-filing portal closer to the deadline.

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; I-T Dept cautions taxpayers against last-minute rush

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Over 5 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; I-T Dept cautions taxpayers against last-minute rush
ITR Filing0 min ago
2
india us tariff1 min ago
3
Jared Leto14 min ago
4
jagdish aphale14 min ago
5
Ajinkya Rahane35 min ago