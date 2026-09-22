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Over 96% UPI merchant transactions below ₹2,000, small merchants remain under zero-MDR framework: NPCI

Merchants with monthly UPI receipts of up to Rs 1 lakh are not liable to pay MDR and therefore do not even have the issue of GST on MDR. Hence, apprehensions that GST on MDR will impose an additional burden on merchants are misplaced.

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Over 96% UPI merchant transactions below ₹2,000, small merchants remain under zero-MDR framework: NPCI

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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