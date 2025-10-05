PAN Card Misuse: Here’s How To Check If A Loan Has Been Taken In Your Name

New Delhi: Loan frauds and identity thefts are on the rise, and one of the biggest risks is someone taking a loan in your name using your PAN card. Since your PAN is directly linked to your credit history, any loan whether you applied for it or not will show up in your credit report and could hurt your credit score. The good news is, there are simple ways to check if your PAN has been misused and steps you can take to protect yourself.

How to Check if Someone Has Taken a Loan in Your Name

1. Check Your Credit Report Regularly

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The easiest way to find out if a loan has been taken in your name is by reviewing your credit report. Credit bureaus like CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark maintain records of all loans and credit cards linked to your PAN. You can request a free annual credit report by verifying your PAN and mobile number. Once you have it, carefully check for any accounts or loans you don’t recognize.

2. Watch Out for Red Flags

While reviewing your report, look for loans or credit cards you didn’t apply for, incorrect account numbers, unfamiliar lender names, or new hard inquiries you didn’t authorize. These could indicate that someone has misused your PAN. If you spot multiple suspicious entries, act immediately to prevent further damage to your credit.

3. What to Do if You Find a Fake Loan

If you discover a fraudulent loan, notify the lender and dispute the record with the credit bureau that reported it—most allow online disputes. You will need to provide proof of identity, details of the loan, and a signed affidavit. Additionally, file a complaint with your local cybercrime police cell along with evidence of PAN misuse.

4. Prevent Future PAN Misuse

Never share your PAN on unsafe websites, apps, or forwards. Avoid sharing it publicly or handing it over unnecessarily. If your PAN is lost, apply for a reprint and monitor your credit report in the following months. Use strong passwords for financial accounts and enable SMS or email alerts for loans or credit linked to your PAN.

5. Be Careful, Be Safe

Fraudulent loans can hurt your credit score and financial reputation. Catch them early by keeping a close eye on your credit report and acting quickly if you notice misuse. Treat your PAN like your bank PIN or Aadhaar—with the utmost care.