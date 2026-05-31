PAN card rules have changed in 2026: Here is what you need to know

New Delhi: The government has updated several rules around when you need to quote your PAN card. Some transactions have gotten simpler — you no longer need to share your PAN for smaller dealings. But for high-value financial activity, the rules have gotten stricter.

Where the rules have been relaxed

Cash deposits below revised limits — The earlier rule required PAN details for any cash deposit above Rs 50,000 in a single day. That threshold has now been eased for smaller deposits, reducing the paperwork burden for routine banking.

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Vehicle purchases — You no longer need to furnish PAN for every vehicle purchase. The requirement now kicks in only when the vehicle costs more than Rs 5 lakh.

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Bank drafts and pay orders — The rules around quoting PAN for cash payments toward bank drafts, pay orders, and banker's cheques have been loosened. That said, authorities will still keep an eye on cumulative transactions through the year.

Property transactions — The threshold for mandatory PAN submission in property deals has been doubled. PAN is now required only when the transaction value crosses Rs 20 lakh, up from the earlier Rs 10 lakh limit.

Hotel, restaurant, and event payments — For cash payments at hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, and event venues, PAN is now needed only if the amount exceeds Rs 1 lakh. The earlier cutoff was Rs 50,000.

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Where PAN remains compulsory

Large cash deposits and withdrawals — If your total cash deposits or withdrawals in a financial year cross Rs 10 lakh, PAN is still required. The focus has shifted from single-day transactions to annual totals.

Insurance policy purchases — PAN is now mandatory for buying any insurance policy, regardless of the premium amount. This is a tightening of the earlier rule, which only applied to higher-value premiums.

High-value property deals — For property transactions above Rs 45 lakh, PAN is non-negotiable. The scope for using alternative declarations in such cases has also been narrowed.

Foreign travel and currency — Cash payments above Rs 50,000 for foreign travel packages or foreign currency purchases in a single transaction will continue to require PAN.

Fixed deposits and time deposits — Banks, post offices, NBFCs, and other financial institutions will ask for PAN if a deposit exceeds Rs 50,000 at one time or crosses Rs 5 lakh over the course of a financial year.

Mutual funds, bonds, and debentures — Investments of more than Rs 50,000 in mutual funds, bonds, or debentures still require PAN details, and that has not changed.

What this means for you

The updated framework strikes a balance between ease and accountability. Smaller, everyday transactions have been freed from PAN requirements, which cuts down on unnecessary paperwork. At the same time, the government has tightened its grip on high-value dealings — particularly in insurance and large financial transactions — to improve compliance and make tax evasion harder to pull off. If your financial activity stays within the revised limits, you will notice fewer friction points. If you are dealing in larger amounts, the documentation requirements are only going to get more thorough.