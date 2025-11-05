PAN To Become Invalid From Jan 1, 2026 If Not Linked With…. — Check Details

New Delhi: If you haven’t linked your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar yet, it’s time to take note. Starting January 1, 2026, PAN cards that are not linked to Aadhaar will become inoperative. This means affected individuals won’t be able to file income tax returns or receive tax refunds until the linking is completed.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set December 31, 2025, as the deadline to link your PAN with your Aadhaar if you receive your cards before October 1, 2025. If you miss this deadline, your PAN services could be stopped.

If You Don't Link Your PAN and Aadhaar

If you miss the deadline, your PAN will become inactive. This means any work that requires PAN verification—such as filing taxes, receiving TDS refunds, opening bank accounts, or trading in shares—will be affected. You could also face delays or penalties while handling financial transactions.

Who Needs to Link PAN with Aadhaar?

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on April 3, 2025, anyone who was issued a PAN using their Aadhaar enrolment ID before October 1, 2024, must link it with their Aadhaar. This linking must be completed by December 31, 2025 (or any revised date announced by the CBDT). If they don’t link it by the deadline, their PAN may become inactive.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar Online

You can easily link your PAN and Aadhaar on the Income Tax Department’s online portal. Just follow these steps:

- Go to the official Income Tax e-filing website.

- Click on “Link Aadhaar” and enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and mobile number.

- Verify the details by entering the OTP sent to your phone.

- If your PAN is already inactive, you’ll need to pay a linking fee of ₹1,000 first.

- To check whether the linking is done, go to Quick Links → Link Aadhaar Status on the website.

