Pending higher EPS applications: What does the Government say?

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) received 15.24 lakh applications for higher Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) after the Supreme Court allowed employees who contributed to their EPS account on the basis of their actual basic salary to opt for a higher pension.
While most of the applicants received their Pension Payment Order (PPO), some applications for EPS-95 are still pending, with the highest number originating from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
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Member of Parliament MK Raghavan raised a query regarding the pending EPS-95 applications during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in response to which Union MoS for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, stated that out of 15.24 lakh cases, 11,595 are pending.
The Kozhikode MP further asked about the government's directions to EPFO offices and employers to expedite the verification and processing of pending higher EPS pension applications. The MoS said, “An online facility was provided and applications for the validation of joint options processed in accordance with the applicable provisions.” She further said that regular VCs were held with zonal and regional EPFO offices regarding the same.
Under the Employees' Pension Scheme, the employer contributes 8.33% of an employee's basic salary, while the government's contribution is 1.16% (subject to the wage ceiling) towards the EPS pension fund of an employee. While people with a service of 10 years or more may avail themselves of the scheme once they retire at the age of 58, those with less than 10 years of service may withdraw the pension amount but are not eligible for a monthly pension.
The EPS-95 scheme provides eligible applicants with the opportunity to opt for a higher pension, as the scheme is not limited to the standard wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 for EPS contributions.
Mumbai-1 (Bandra) (1,26,444 cases), Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) (1,26,311 cases), Bengaluru (Bengaluru) (1,09,307 cases), and Gujarat (Ahmedabad) (96,889 cases) are among the places with the highest number of applications. Most pending cases remain in Punjab & Himachal Pradesh (3,004 cases), Delhi, Uttarakhand & Jammu (1,389 cases), Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) (1,380 cases), and Orissa (Bhubaneswar) (1,341 cases).
The scheme is an opportunity to attain higher financial security post-retirement.
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