Pension Crisis: 49 Lakh EPS-95 Retirees Survive On Less Than Rs 1,500

New Delhi: As of March 31, 2025, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had an investment corpus of over Rs 9.9 lakh crore under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

Despite this large corpus, pension payouts remain modest. Data shared by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Rajya Sabha on August 21, 2025, shows that nearly 80 lakh pensioners receive less than Rs 6,000 per month, with a majority drawing even lower amounts:

Pensioners receiving less than Rs 1,500/month: 49,15,416

Pensioners receiving less than Rs 4,000/month: 78,69,560

Pensioners receiving less than Rs 6,000/month: 80,94,949

Overall, the total number of pensioners under EPS-95 stood at 81,48,490 on March 31, 2025, while the number of contributory members was reported at 5,38,63,699.

In her written reply, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje also confirmed that the unaudited EPS corpus was Rs 9,92,689.56 crore at face value.

Pension Disbursements

FY 2021-22: Rs 21,304 crore

FY 2022-23: Rs 22,112 crore

FY 2023-24: Rs 23,027 crore

EPFO’s Income from Investments

FY 2020-21: Rs 41,472.14 crore interest + Rs 274.04 crore other income

FY 2021-22: Rs 50,613.95 crore interest + Rs 370.71 crore other income

FY 2022-23: Rs 52,171.00 crore interest + Rs 564.21 crore other income

FY 2023-24: Rs 58,668.73 crore interest + Rs 863.62 crore other income

Inoperative Accounts

The minister also highlighted that Rs 10,898.07 crore was lying in inoperative accounts as of March 31, 2025. This data is provisional and unaudited, with annual accounts for FY 2024-25 still under preparation.