Pension Eligibility After Compulsory Retirement: How Much Pension And Gratuity Will Govt Employees Get?

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued Office Memorandum regarding Pension/Service Gratuity under Rule 44 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021 in case of Compulsory Retirement.

In the OM, the DoPPW clarified the provisions regarding compulsory retirement pension are envisaged under Rule 40 of CCS(Pension) Rules 2021. In this connection, the sub rule (4) (a) & (b) of Rule 44 of CCS(Pension) Rules 2021 has been clarified as:

Pension Eligibility After Compulsory Retirement

(4) (a) The OM has clarified Where a Government servant is compulsorily retired from service after completing a qualifying service of not less than ten years and has become eligible for grant of compulsory retirement pension under rule 40, the amount of compulsory retirement pension shall be such portion or percentage of the superannuation pension calculated under sub-rule (1), as the competent authority may sanction under rule 40.

Gratuity Eligibility After Compulsory Retirement

(4) (b) A Government servant, who is compulsorily retired from service before completing a qualifying service of ten years, shall be eligible for grant of a compulsory retirement service gratuity under rule 40 and the amount of service gratuity in such cases shall be such portion or percentage of the superannuation service gratuity calculated under subrule (2), as the competent authority may sanction under rule 40.