Pension Entitlement For Unmarried, Widowed, Divorced Daughters Of Deceased Govt Employees: Government Issues Clarification

New Delhi: The government has said that unmarried or widowed or divorced daughters will continue to get pension in in the event of death of Government employee or pensioner, who is not survived by a spouse or son or daughter eligible for family pension.

Singh, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha recently said that under the above mentioned conditions, daughters will continue to get pension till they attain earning livelihood.

He said, where a deceased Government employee or pensioner is not survived by a spouse or son or daughter eligible for family pension or if they die or cease to fulfil the eligibility conditions for family pension prescribed in Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021 rules and there is no disabled child eligible to receive family pension, the family pension shall be granted or continued to be payable to an unmarried or widowed or divorced daughter.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Key Financial Rules Changing From September 2025)

PENSION FOR UNMARRIED, WIDOWED, DIVORCED DAUGHTER

The pension will be granted beyond the age of twenty-five years for life or until she gets married or re-married or until she starts earning her livelihood, whichever is the earliest subject to the conditions like the unmarried or widowed or divorced daughter was dependent on her parent or parents when he or she or they were alive.

Further, in the case of widowed daughter, death of her husband and in the case of divorced daughter, her divorce took place or the divorce proceedings filed in a competent court during the lifetime of the Government servant or pensioner or his or her spouse.

(Also Read: What Is GST Compensation Cess? GST Council May End It By October 31)

Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) had notified the Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021. Various provisions have been incorporated in these rules and in the Office Memorandum No. F. No.1/1(1)/2022-P&PW(E) dated 26.10.2022 issued subsequently to ensure that a divorced/widowed daughter of a deceased Government employee or pensioner covered under these rules gets family pension on her turn.

The same provisions as described hereunder are provided under separate Rules for Railway and Defence employees and pensioners.