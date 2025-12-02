New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued its latest Office Memorandum regarding Pension Payment Slip to all Central Civil Pensioners/Family Pensioners on monthly basis.

In its OM, the DoPPW has asked all banks to adhere to its previous order on issuance of pension slip. DoPPW highlighted that grievances are being still received in this office from Pensioners/Family Pensioners about the non-receipt of Pension Payment Slip.

"All CPPCs of Authorised Banks are once again instructed to invariably provide the pension payment slip to all central civil pensioners and family pensioners after credit of pension/family pension through various available modes including email," DoPPW said.

The DoPPW further said that if email is not available, the same may be obtained from the pensioner so that the pension slip can be sent through e-mail also.