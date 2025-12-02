Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990943https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/pensioners-alert-govt-asks-banks-to-provide-pension-slip-to-govt-employees-on-monthly-basis-2990943.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
DEPARTMENT OF PENSION & PENSIONER'S WELFARE

Pensioner's Alert! Govt Asks Banks To Provide Pension Slip To Govt Employees On Monthly Basis

Government has asked all banks to provide the pension payment slip to all central civil pensioners and family pensioners after credit of pension/family pension through various available modes including email.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pensioner's Alert! Govt Asks Banks To Provide Pension Slip To Govt Employees On Monthly Basis

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued its latest Office Memorandum regarding Pension Payment Slip to all Central Civil Pensioners/Family Pensioners on monthly basis.

In its OM, the DoPPW has asked all banks to adhere to its previous order on issuance of pension slip. DoPPW highlighted that grievances are being still received in this office from Pensioners/Family Pensioners about the non-receipt of Pension Payment Slip.

"All CPPCs of Authorised Banks are once again instructed to invariably provide the pension payment slip to all central civil pensioners and family pensioners after credit of pension/family pension through various available modes including email," DoPPW said. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The DoPPW further said that if email is not available, the same may be obtained from the pensioner so that the pension slip can be sent through e-mail also.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
India’s Installed Power Capacity Reaches 5.05 Lakh MW, Renewable Energy Surges
sanchar saathi app
What Is Sanchar Saathi? Govt Makes It Mandatory On All New Smartphones
CBI
RG Kar Corruption Case: CBI Adds New Name To Chargesheet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Mediated Pak-Afghan Truce Talk Fails In Riyadh: Report
India winter 2025 forecast
India Set For A Chilly Winter, Higher Than Normal Amid Polar Vortex: IMD
Mumbai Police
Mumbai EOW Probes Rs 18-Crore Shipping Fraud Case Against Indian, Dubai Firms
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches 19 Properties Valued At Rs 1,268.63 Cr In Money Laundering Case
SIM
COAI Backs Govt's SIM Binding Mandate For App Based Communication Services
Chernobyl fungus
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Black Fungus: Has It Evolved To Feed On Radiation
Saksham Tate murder
Maharashtra Woman ‘Marries’ Dead Boyfriend, Applies His Blood As Sindoor