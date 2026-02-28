Personal Loan Or Credit Card: What works better for salaried employees?

New Delhi: For salaried employees, choosing between a personal loan and a credit card often comes down to the nature of their financial needs rather than which option is universally better.

A personal loan provides a fixed lump sum that is repaid through structured EMIs over a set tenure. This makes it easier for salaried individuals to align repayments with their monthly income and maintain financial discipline. Regular EMI payments can also help build a stable credit history over time.

In contrast, a credit card offers revolving credit, allowing users to borrow repeatedly within an approved limit. It provides flexibility and even an interest-free grace period if the outstanding balance is cleared on time. However, unpaid dues can attract significantly higher interest rates, making it costlier if balances are carried forward.

Credit cards are generally better suited for short-term needs such as emergency expenses, travel bookings, or routine purchases where quick access to funds is important. They also come with added perks like rewards and cashback benefits.

Personal loans, on the other hand, are often more suitable for planned or high-value expenses such as home renovation, education fees, or medical needs. Their structured repayment schedule encourages long-term financial stability despite requiring a commitment to regular EMIs.

Both borrowing options impact credit scores differently. Timely repayment of personal loans reflects disciplined financial behaviour, while credit cards influence scores largely through credit utilisation levels. Excessive usage, even with timely payments, can negatively affect credit profiles.

Ultimately, the choice between a personal loan and a credit card depends on suitability — whether the requirement is for short-term flexibility or long-term structured financing.