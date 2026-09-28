PF claim rejected? Check these details and update records before filing another claim

New Delhi: You may need money for a medical emergency or a house renovation, or maybe to fund your child's education, but the Provident Fund's withdrawal claim stands rejected. The sum you require instantly is stalled, leading to anxiety and worries. What could be the reason your money is not disbursed to you?
Prior to filing another claim and getting rejected again, it is better to ponder over the factors behind it. It could be an incorrect name, wrong date of birth, or wrong gender. Many of these rejections arise out of a mismatch between Aadhaar's data and EPFO's (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) records.
Meanwhile, wrong bank details may also be at play.
To avoid the risk of getting your withdrawal claims rejected, keep the KYC details with EPFO updated, since the retirement body cross-checks the details with Aadhaar's data.
One can update the details online through the UAN member portal.
Log in to the UAN portal using the Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.
Go to 'Manage' and select the ‘Modify Basic Details’ tab.
Enter your name, date of birth, gender, and other details exactly as mentioned in Aadhaar. The system then auto-verifies these details with UIDAI.
Click on 'Update Details' to ensure that the details are submitted for 'employer approval'.
Once the employer approves the updates, the changes reflect in the EPF account.
UAN must be seeded with the Aadhaar details before the updates are made.
The rejection may also stem from wrong bank-related details. Since the EPFO credits the amount into the bank account linked to the UAN, wrong details would lead to delays and rejections.
Start with the basics and check the bank account number linked with the UAN. Sometimes, when a person changes jobs, the salary account changes and the EPFO account might still be showing the previous one. In other cases, the person may have changed the bank and forgotten to link the currently active account with UAN.
Once it checks out, the next step should be checking the IFSC code. When the branch shifts or merges with another, the IFSC code changes. Customers who are unaware of the change may continue to use the older branch details.
A mismatch between the spelling of the name in the bank details and the EPF account might also be a source of error.
Instead of instantly filing another claim, go through the rejection remarks. The remarks may hint towards the underlying issue which needs attention.
Also, if you decide to change the bank account, update it with the UAN before you decide to withdraw the PF funds.
Linking the bank account with the UAN no longer requires the employer's approval after the bank verification, making the process easier for subscribers.
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