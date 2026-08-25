PF deducted but not deposited? How to spot gaps in your EPF passbook

New Delhi: Provident fund builds a financial safety net for retirement or career transitions. Employer and employee contribute 12 percent of the latter's basic salary to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF). The employer's share is further split into two parts. 8.33 percent of your basic salary goes to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and the remaining 3.67 percent of your basic salary goes into the EPF account.
As per ideal practice, the combined fund is credited into the EPFO every month. However, if your employer fails to deposit the deducted amount by the 15th of the month, you can easily spot the gap.
There are several methods to check your PF balance. You can check your PF balance online through the EPFO Member Passbook Portal or via the official government app UMANG App using your Universal Account Number (UAN).
Process to check PF balance via EPFO Passbook Website
Open the revamped EPFO Member Passbook Portal
Enter your UAN and Password
Fill in the Captcha code and Login to your account
Select your Member ID
Now you can view your up-to-date PF balance and full transaction history.
You can also check your PF balance Via Missed Call or SMS
Missed Call: Give a missed call from your registered mobile number to 9966044425.
SMS: Send an SMS text EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number.
Meanwhile, if you are sure that your employer has not credited the PF, you can tally it with your Salary Slips. Check your pay slips for all the months where the PF was deducted but not credited. You can match it with your PF balance for the month and save the details that your PF amount was missing.
Alternatively, you can raise the issue with your company's HR. You may also request for the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) receipt for the missing months.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.