PF interest 2026: Has your money been credited? 4 ways to check it from comfort of your home

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has kept the interest rate on EPF deposits unchanged at 8.25 percent for the financial year 2025–26. The decision was taken by the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of the organization in March this year.

Subscribers can continue to earn the same rate of return on their EPF balances at 8.25 percent this fiscal year too.

ALSO READ: You may get Rs 15,000 benefit after completing THIS EPFO Aadhaar process

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Meanwhile, if you are a PF subscribers, you can check your PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

ALSO READ: EPFO’s higher pension restoration: Will it automatically extend to all EPFO members?

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

EPFO Aadhaar Face Authentication Process

Meanwhile, in a related EPFO news, several employees are receiving a message from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) requesting them to complete Aadhaar Face Authentication (FAT) through the UMANG app. Upon completion of the process, first time employees will be able to receive an incentive of up to Rs 15,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

The message states that FAT is mandatory to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY). The scheme provides help to employees and establishments for making the first time employee more productive and incentivizes those establishments that create new jobs. The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Employment through the EPFO.