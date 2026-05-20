PF on WhatsApp soon: Check PF balances, track transactions, claim status and more

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to introduce WhatsApp-based chatbot services to enhance outreach and streamline member services. The move will enable greater comfort for members to engage with EPFO while the automated systems will handle queries round the clock. The WhatsApp channel will enable seamless access to essential EPFO services such as viewing PF balances, tracking transactions, and claim status.

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The EPFO has increased its emphasis on reducing litigation and expediting grievance redressal while also being ready to meet members on WhatsApp for continuous support, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has said. Together, the decline in litigation and the push toward WhatsApp support indicate EPFO's effort to expedite dispute resolution and streamline daily services for its crores of members.

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WhatsApp-based chatbot services

The choice of platform is deliberate. Most mobile users already use WhatsApp for their communication and the interface is familiar and easy to use. Members can start by typing 'Hello' to EPFO's verified number which carries a green tick mark for safety and assurance. All communication will be in local or vernacular language which will enable greater comfort for members to engage with EPFO in their language and automated systems will handle queries round the clock, EPFO said.

The WhatsApp channel will target two key areas. First, members eligible under PMVBRY who have gaps such as non-completion of Aadhaar authentication or non-enablement of DBT will receive targeted support for resolution on WhatsApp itself. Second, it will provide guided facilitation to enable quick and seamless access to essential EPFO services such as viewing PF balances, last 5 transactions and claim status.

EPFO said that WhatsApp serves as a widely adopted digital communication platform with high penetration across India and enables real-time, interactive communication between EPFO and members. The move is expected to cut dependency on physical visits and call centres while offering a mobile-first channel for seemless member facilitation.

Reduction of litigation

On the litigation front, EPFO has been running Mission Mode disposal drives to clear cases stuck in various legal forums, ANI reported. A dedicated drive targeted consumer court cases under its Nidhi Aapke Nikat programme. "Cases were identified in advance and taken up for expedited resolution," the organisation said. The push brought down pending consumer cases from 4,936 on April 1, 2024 to 2,646 by March 31, 2026.

The overall pendency of litigation cases has reduced from 31,036 cases as of April 1, 2025 to 27,639 cases as of April 1, 2026 which reflects a reduction of 3,397 cases, EPFO noted. It added that this marks the lowest ever level of litigation pendency in EPFO, a release said.

The number of cases pending for more than 10 years declined from 8,539 to 4,665, registering a reduction of 3,874 cases or nearly 45.4 per cent. Earlier this year, EPFO ran a nationwide special campaign during February-March 2026 for cases before the Central Government Industrial Tribunals. The drive focused on employer disputes over interest on delayed remittances. This initiative resulted in the disposal of 353 appeals while efforts are continuing for the expeditious disposal of another 650 cases, EPFO said.