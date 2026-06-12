PF settlement money may not reach your family for a common mistake; your e-nomination will not be valid until you do THIS

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a compulsory savings and retirement plan for employees. This plan serves as a financial safety net, providing employees with a lump sum corpus after retirement. Filing of nominations by members is mandatory as per the EPF Scheme, 1952. Nomination is important in EPFO because it helps to ensure that in the event of the employee’s death, the accumulated funds in the employee’s provident fund account are disbursed to the rightful nominee. Nomination is also necessary when submitting online death claims.

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EPFO e-nomination facility

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E-nominations can be filed and updated during the service period of the members. E-nomination facility is available with e-sign. Only Aadhaar verified UAN holders can file e-nomination and the facility is available only from the UAN based login of the member. A valid e-nomination allows nominees to claim the accumulated amount in the PF account, EPS benefits and EDLI scheme benefits. It also allows family members to submit claims online using OTP-based authentication linked to their Aadhaar.

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EPFO e-nomination not valid unless e-signed

Members must note that an e-nomination is not valid unless it is e-signed by the member. If e-nominations have been filed but have not been e-signed then it will not be considered for action in the case of an EPFO member's death. “E-nominations that are only filed and pdf not e-signed will not be considered for action in the event of demise of the member. E-nomination becomes complete only when the pdf is e-signed,” says the EPF eNomination document.

Important rules of e-nomination

-- If the member wants to nominate only a few family persons then he should add those family members.

-- In case the member is married and has a spouse and children then he or she should add them even if he or she does not wish to nominate them under PF.

-- Only a member who is not married and is not having any of the family members as mentioned above may nominate any other person irrespective of relation for PF.

-- Only a member not having a spouse or children can nominate a person for a pension contribution.

-- In case there is no spouse and no children then only will the pension nomination link open and members can nominate one person.

-- The Aadhaar number and photo of the family members are important documents for filing the nomination.

How to add nominee to EPF account

Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and login to your EPF account using UAN number.

Under the Manage tab click on e-nomination option.

Under the Family Declaration section, the system will ask, “Having Family?”

Select Yes if you have a surviving family and No if you are unmarried or have no legal family to add.

Enter the required details for the family members, including Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, relationship to you

and address.

Upload a digital passport-sized photograph of the nominee.

Click Save Family Details

Ensure to e-sign the e-nomination as without this process your claim shall not be entertained.

How to e-sign the EPF nomination document?

For e-signing, go to the 'e-nomination' option under the Manage tab and click on the E-sign link.

After that a new page will be open, select the checkbox.

On the next page, enter an Aadhaar number or Virtual ID and press the verify button.

An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

On entering the OTP and then pressing the submit button, nomination details will be saved in the database of EPFO.