PF Settlements During Last 10 Years: Govt Gives Official Data Of Total Claims And Amount Settled

The Minister Of State For Labour And Employment was sought details of the total number of applications received and processed successfully by the EPFO along with the amount of such withdrawals during the last ten years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Minister Of State For Labour And Employment (Sushri Shobha Karandlaje) has given the official estimate of data relating to the total number of final PF settlements during the last 10 years.

The minister was sought details of the total number of applications received and processed successfully by the EPFO along with the amount of such withdrawals during the last ten years, against full/complete withdrawal of PF amount owing to unemployment of more than two months, year-wise.

Karandlaje also informed in the Lok Sabha that the number of EPFO member accounts have increased from 11.78 Crores to nearly 32.56 Crores during the last ten years.

