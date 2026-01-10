PF Withdrawal Gets UPI Boost: EPFO Plans Instant Money Transfer Via BHIM App

New Delhi: According to reports, EPFO is collaborating with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to make this facility possible. Under the new framework, EPFO members may be able to submit advance PF withdrawal requests directly through the BHIM app for permitted purposes such as medical emergencies, education, housing, or marriage.

Once the request is authenticated and approved, the money could be credited instantly to the member’s UPI-linked bank account—similar to a regular UPI transfer. This could significantly reduce the waiting time compared to the current system, where funds often take several working days to reach beneficiaries.

Will the Entire PF Balance Be Withdrawable?

While headlines suggest “all PF money” could be withdrawn via BHIM, experts caution that the rollout is likely to be phased. Initially, EPFO may allow only partial or advance withdrawals through the app, with limits placed on transaction amounts. These caps may also depend on UPI transaction thresholds prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Full PF withdrawals—typically allowed after retirement or long periods of unemployment—may continue to follow existing procedures until the system is fully stabilised.

When Is the Facility Expected to Launch?

As of now, EPFO has not announced an official launch date. However, reports suggest that the feature could be rolled out in the coming months, starting as a pilot project on the BHIM app. Over time, the facility may be extended to other UPI platforms as well.

Why This Move Matters

If implemented successfully, this initiative could be a game-changer for India’s workforce. Faster access to PF savings during emergencies, reduced paperwork, and seamless digital transfers would mark a major upgrade in EPFO services—bringing PF withdrawals closer to the simplicity of everyday UPI payments.