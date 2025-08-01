PF Withdrawal Made Easy: No Paperwork Needed If THESE Details Are Linked

New Delhi: Withdrawing money from your Provident Fund (PF) has now become a lot simpler. You no longer need to run around gathering multiple documents. The Ministry of Labour and Employment recently informed Parliament that the PF withdrawal process has been streamlined to make it more convenient for employees.

You can withdraw your PF easily if a few conditions are met. Your PF account must be linked with Aadhaar, your PAN and bank details should be updated, and your personal details must match EPFO records. Once all this is done, you can get your money quickly without submitting extra documents.

Easier PF Withdrawal with Composite Claim Form

Since 2017, EPFO has simplified the process with a single form. Here's how it helps:

Use the Composite Claim Form to withdraw PF for:

- Marriage

- Children’s education

- Buying a house

- Medical emergency

No need to submit medical certificates or other documents if your KYC is complete.

This makes the withdrawal process quicker and stress-free.

Aadhaar OTP and Face Verification Now Mandatory

To keep your PF money safe, EPFO now requires both Aadhaar OTP and face verification while withdrawing funds. Make sure your EPFO account is active and all your details are correctly updated to avoid any issues during the process.

How to Withdraw PF Online — Step-by-Step Guide

- Visit the EPFO portal or open the UMANG app

- Log in using your UAN and password

- Make sure your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details are verified and linked

- Go to ‘Online Services’ → ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C)’

- Select the reason for withdrawal and enter the amount

- Submit the request using Aadhaar OTP or face verification

- If all details are correct, the money will be credited to your bank account within 3 days — no need to submit physical documents.