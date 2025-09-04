PF Withdrawal Rules Explained: How Often Can You Take Money Out While Still Working? Find Out

New Delhi: Planning for the future isn’t just about earning but it’s also about saving smartly. For most salaried employees, a part of their monthly income is automatically set aside as retirement savings through the Employee Provident Fund (EPF). This fund builds up over time and usually becomes a lump sum benefit when you retire at 58. But did you know that you don’t always have to wait until retirement? Under specific conditions, employees are allowed to withdraw money from their EPF account earlier.

When it comes to your Provident Fund, you don’t always have to wait until retirement to access your savings. In some situations, employees are allowed to withdraw money while still working but there are rules. You must meet certain conditions, and even then, there are limits on both how often and how much you can withdraw.

How Many Times Can You Withdraw From Your Provident Fund?

As per the EPFO guidelines, you can make multiple withdrawals from your PF account while still employed—there’s no cap on the number of times. However, the catch is that you can’t take out the full balance; only a portion is allowed under specific conditions. Also, if you choose to withdraw a lump sum before completing five years of service, a TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) will be applied to the amount. (Also Read: GST Council Cuts Tax On Renewable Energy Equipment To 5%)

Situations When You Can Withdraw From Your PF

Medical Emergency: If you or your family face a medical emergency, you can withdraw up to six months of your salary or your own PF contribution with interest (whichever is lower). The best part—there’s no waiting period for this withdrawal. (Also Read: New GST Rates Explained: How GST Rate Rejig Is Going To Boost Businesses, Empower Common Man)

Buying or Building a New House: After completing five years of employment, you can withdraw money to buy or construct a house. The withdrawal limit is the least of these three: 36 months of your basic salary plus dearness allowance, the combined PF balance of both employee and employer with interest, or the total property cost. This option is available only once.

Repaying a Home Loan: Need help paying off your home loan? You can withdraw up to 90% of the amount deposited in your EPF account, but only after completing 10 years of EPF contributions.

Wedding Expenses: Planning a wedding for yourself or a family member (son, daughter, brother, or sister)? After contributing to EPF for seven years, you can withdraw up to 50% of your share with interest. This facility can be used up to three times.