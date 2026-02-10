Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015424https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/pf-withdrawals-via-atms-to-become-reality-in-april-all-we-know-so-far-3015424.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePF withdrawals via ATMs to become reality in April? All we know so far
EPFO

PF withdrawals via ATMs to become reality in April? All we know so far

According to the report, the move is being implemented to further streamline the process of EPF withdrawal, which typically involves filing multiple forms.

|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PF withdrawals via ATMs to become reality in April? All we know so far

New Delhi: The government is working on trials with banks to operationalise employees' provident fund (PF) withdrawals via automated teller machines (ATMs), with a likely date to make it applicable from April, for ease of service.

According to the report, the move is being implemented to further streamline the process of EPF withdrawal, which typically involves filing multiple forms.

Under the current EPF scheme, an employee contributes 12 per cent of the basic salary and dearness allowance every month. The employer contributes an equal amount. The interest rate has been fixed at 8.25 per cent for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Recently, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that all upcoming and several existing EPFO offices are being redeveloped into modern, technology-enabled, Passport-Seva-Kendra-style single-window service centres, enabling citizens to resolve any EPF-related issue at any regional office across the country.

He said that the step was part of a series of major reforms being undertaken by the government to strengthen EPFO services nationwide.

Mandaviya further added that to enhance access for workers, especially first-time users and those unfamiliar with digital systems, the government will soon introduce the mechanism of EPF Suvidha Providers. These Suvidha Providers will be authorised facilitators to guide members in accessing benefits and resolving their issues, thereby acting as a bridge between citizens and the EPFO.

"EPFO today holds a fund corpus of Rs 28 lakh crore and provides 8.25 per cent annual interest. If workers' money is with the EPFO, it carries the guarantee of the Government of India," he said.

Elaborating on reforms, he said that the EPFO is continuously evolving with simplified and technology-led processes -- settlements up to Rs 5 lakh are now processed automatically, withdrawals up to 75 per cent of EPF balance are permitted with ease, account transfers have been made seamless, and EPF-related issues can now be resolved at any EPFO regional office across the country, irrespective of the member's home location.

The Labour Ministry will also put the four new Labour Codes into effect on April 1.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC