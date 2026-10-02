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PFRDA appoints Bank of Baroda as pension fund sponsor

The development follows PFRDA's approval in July 2026 of Bank of Baroda, Motilal Oswal AMC and Bajaj as sponsors of pension funds under the regulator's revised guidelines.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
PFRDA appoints Bank of Baroda as pension fund sponsor

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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