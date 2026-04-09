PFRDA introduces NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme PoC 2; Check minimum initial contribution

New Delhi: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched the second "Proof of Concept (POC) of NPS Swasthya", that aims to provide healthcare funding along with retirement planning.

PFRDA has launched the NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme- Proof of Concept (PoC 2) under the Regulatory Sandbox Framework, the Pension fund regulator said in its latest circular. The changes have come into effect from 7 April 2026. The conditions for schemes launched and presently operational under earlier PoC continue without any change.

"As part of PoC, “ICICI PF NPS Swasthya Equity Plus” scheme has been launched under the aforesaid framework and is currently in the PoC phase. Based on the experience and feedback from the ongoing PoC and subsequent consultations with stakeholders, it has been decided to permit introduction of a modified Proof of Concept (PoC 2) with certain changes in operational and product features, with a view to enable enhanced flexibility for subscribers and to test the scheme under varied scenarios," PFRDA circular said.

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For the purpose of PoC 2, following revised provisions shall be applicable

a. Health Insurance benefit

Health Insurance benefit offered under NPS Swasthya PoC 2 shall be mandatory and be governed by the terms and conditions of the respective insurance company and applicable IRDAI regulations. Complete and transparent disclosures of policy terms, including coverage, exclusions, claim process and grievance redressal mechanism, shall be provided to subscribers. The premium for such insurance top up shall be deducted as a partial withdrawal from the subscriber’s NPS Swasthya Scheme account.

b. Minimum initial contribution

The minimum initial contribution for onboarding shall be Rs. 25,000. A subscriber shall become eligible to avail benefits under NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme upon such contribution.

c. Premature exit

In case of inpatient medical treatment where medical expenses in a single instance exceed the subscriber’s eligible limit for partial withdrawal, the subscriber shall be permitted to undertake a premature exit of 100% (one hundred percent) lump sum, irrespective of corpus size, solely for meeting such medical expenses. The proceeds arising from such premature exit shall be remitted directly to the concerned Health Benefit Administrator (HBA)/Third Party Administrator (TPA)/Health Tech Company (HTC) as the case may be, based on the valid claim and corresponding invoice. Any excess amount, after settlement of the medical expenses, shall be transferred to the subscriber’s Common Scheme Account.

PFRDA said that all other provisions of the circular dated 27th January 2026 shall remain unchanged for PoC2.

Accordingly, Pension Funds may launch the NPS Swasthya Pension Scheme (PoC–2), subject to prior approval of the Authority, in collaboration with one Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) and one Health Benefit Administrator/Third Party Administrator/Health Tech Company, for a limited duration and with restricted subscriber enrolment, under the Regulatory Sandbox approach.