PFRDA Plans 3 New NPS Pension Schemes To Offer Flexibility, Assured Returns, And Inflation-Protected Retirement Income

New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has proposed introducing three new pension schemes under the National Pension System (NPS). These new options aim to offer subscribers greater flexibility, predictable retirement income, and partial assurance of benefits to suit different financial needs.

Non-Assured Flexible Decumulation Scheme

This scheme will allow retirees to keep part of their pension corpus invested in market-linked assets for potential growth while converting the rest into a fixed annuity for guaranteed income. The plan will include a Step-Up Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) feature, ensuring a steady increase in monthly payouts while maintaining a safety net through assured returns.

Assured Benefit Scheme

Designed for those seeking income stability, this plan will guarantee a fixed pension amount with inflation protection. The pension payout will increase every year based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), ensuring retirees’ purchasing power is protected from inflation over time.

Assured Pension Credit Scheme

Under this proposal, subscribers will accumulate “pension credits” during their working years. Each credit will correspond to a pre-defined monthly pension amount upon retirement. This design aims to make post-retirement income simple, transparent, and predictable — a clear shift toward a defined benefit structure.

Why These New Pension Options Matter

Flexibility: Pensioners can select plans that match their financial goals — whether growth-oriented, risk-averse, or balanced.

Predictability: By introducing assured elements, retirees will gain better visibility on their post-retirement income.

Inflation Protection: The assured benefit plan’s CPI-linked increase ensures income keeps pace with cost-of-living changes.

Balanced Growth: Combining market exposure with assured income can protect wealth against inflation while generating better long-term returns.

PFRDA’s Consultation and Next Steps

The PFRDA has released a detailed consultation paper titled “Enhancing the National Pension System: Proposals for Flexible, Assured, and Predictable Pension Schemes.” It is currently open for public feedback from subscribers, pension funds, and financial experts until October 31.

After the review, PFRDA is expected to finalize the framework and seek approval from the Finance Ministry before rollout.

The proposed pension schemes could mark a major reform in India’s retirement planning landscape. By combining flexibility, assurance, and inflation protection, the new framework is designed to help India’s growing retired population secure a stable and sustainable income stream — without fully sacrificing growth opportunities.