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PFRDA proposes changes to PoP rules: Key things NPS subscribers should know

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has released an Exposure Draft containing the proposed amendments to the rules governing Points of Presence (PoP) Regulations, 2018. The draft aims to expand and modernise the pension distribution system, particularly in remote, underserved areas. The changes push forward the widening of access to pension products and efficient services for subscribers.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
PFRDA proposes changes to PoP rules: Key things NPS subscribers should know

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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