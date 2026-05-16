PFRDA’s new NPS rules: Retirees can now withdraw up to 80% corpus after retirement

New Delhi: India's pension regulator has overhauled the way National Pension System subscribers can access their retirement savings, introducing a set of new options designed to give retirees meaningful control over how and when they draw down their corpus.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority issued a circular on May 15, 2026, formally launching the Retirement Income Scheme alongside several new post-retirement drawdown mechanisms. The core objective is straightforward: move away from a one-size-fits-all payout model and allow subscribers to structure withdrawals around their actual financial needs in retirement.

What Has Changed at the Top Line

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The most significant structural shift involves the annuity requirement for private-sector and non-government subscribers. Previously, retirees were required to deploy 40 percent of their accumulated corpus into an annuity product that pays a fixed income for life, leaving 60 percent available for lump sum withdrawal. That ratio has now been inverted. Under the revised framework, the mandatory annuity floor drops to 20 percent, freeing up to 80 percent of the corpus for lump sum or phased withdrawal. The regulator has been explicit that the new drawdown options sit alongside the annuity requirement rather than replacing it — subscribers must still purchase an annuity with the minimum mandated portion.

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For subscribers whose total corpus does not exceed Rs 8 lakh, the annuity requirement is waived entirely, allowing full withdrawal. Those with a corpus between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh can withdraw up to Rs 6 lakh as a lump sum, with the remainder channelled into annuity or structured withdrawal products.

New Withdrawal Instruments

Two new withdrawal tools have been introduced to support phased drawdown. The Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal allows retirees to pull money out in instalments over a defined period rather than taking the entire available amount at once. The Systematic Unit Redemption operates on a similar principle, enabling periodic redemption of NPS units to generate a regular income stream. Together, these instruments give retirees the kind of cash flow management tools that were previously unavailable within the NPS architecture.

Longer Investment Window

PFRDA has also extended the age limit up to which subscribers can remain invested in NPS from 75 to 85 years. For retirees who do not immediately need their full corpus, this extension provides a longer runway for retirement savings to continue compounding within the system.

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A new investment option called RIS Steady has been introduced under the Retirement Income Scheme. It operates on a glide path model, automatically reducing equity exposure as the subscriber ages, thereby managing market risk progressively through the retirement years.

The Tax Gap

One unresolved tension sits at the edge of these reforms. While PFRDA now permits up to 80 percent withdrawal, current income tax provisions exempt only 60 percent of the lump sum from taxation. The additional 20 percent unlocked by the regulatory change remains potentially taxable unless Parliament amends the relevant provisions. Retirees planning to use the expanded withdrawal limit should factor this gap into their calculations until legislative alignment follows.