Pictures and price surfaced on social media of 140-year-old mansion 'Creel house'; check viral pics & house cost

There is also a cast-iron urinal in the home.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • You will have to pay Rs 12 crore for this buyout.
  • The 140-year-old mansion is situated near Rome.
  • Colonel Hamilton Yancey erected the home in 1882.

Pictures and price surfaced on social media of 140-year-old mansion 'Creel house'; check viral pics & house cost

New Delhi: You can absolutely own the eerie home from "Stranger Things" on Netflix. No, not for nothing! You will have to pay a staggering Rs 12 crore. The Creel house, where Vecna, the Season 4 antagonist, spent his formative years as Henry Creel, an ordinary youngster, is now formally up for sale.

The 140-year-old mansion is situated near Rome, Georgia. The home's advertisement stated, "It is an incredible experience to enter the mansion. The majority of what was heavily covered in the fourth season of the show will be familiar to you." (Also Read: Amidst massive Twitter layoffs, an employee does THIS to prevent his coworkers from getting FIRED, details inside)

Colonel Hamilton Yancey erected the home in 1882. Some of the house's original features, according to the listing, are still present. Some of the historic and well-preserved elements of the house include hand-crafted bookcases and an antique wall safe. Additionally, you need to be aware of this if you want more justifications for purchasing a home similar to that! (Also Read: 

The 6,000-square-foot property includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the description. In the backyard, behind the main home, there is a guesthouse on the property. The property is being marketed by Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. realtors Jeb Arp, Katie Gettis Edwards, and Mimi Richards.

The house first appeared during the 50 friends' flashbacks. Later, it turned into a crucial point in the last season where vital things happened. The house was last up for sale in 2019.

