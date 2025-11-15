Planning A Personal Loan? 5 Things You Must Check Before Applying

New Delhi: If you’re planning to take a personal loan, choosing the right one can save you a lot of money and future stress. With so many banks and lenders offering different interest rates, fees, and terms, it’s important to compare your options wisely. From checking the interest rate to understanding eligibility rules, a little attention now can help you avoid costly mistakes later. Here are five key factors you should carefully consider before picking a personal loan.

1. Check the Interest Rate and Overall Cost

Interest rates vary: Every lender offers different personal loan rates, and these depend on your credit score, income, and repayment history.

Look at the full cost: Don’t stop at the advertised interest rate. Add up all extra charges—processing fees, prepayment penalties, foreclosure costs, and more. These hidden costs can significantly increase the total amount you end up paying.

2. Watch Out for Extra Fees and Hidden Charges

Processing fees: Lenders usually charge 0.5% to 5% of the loan amount as a processing fee, along with GST.

Prepayment and foreclosure costs: If you plan to close your loan early, be aware that some lenders impose a 2–5% penalty.

Late payment penalties: Missing EMIs can lead to hefty charges, cheque bounce fees, and even hurt your credit score so always keep these costs in mind.

3. Know the Eligibility Criteria and Your Profile

Credit score: A good credit score ideally 750 or above boosts your approval chances and helps you get lower interest rates.

Income and DTI ratio: Lenders check your income stability and your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. A DTI of 35% or below is usually considered healthy.

Employment history: Salaried applicants or those with a steady job background often receive better loan terms and easier approval.

4. Pick the Right Loan Amount and Repayment Tenure

Choosing the tenure: A longer tenure brings down your monthly EMI but increases the total interest you pay. A shorter tenure means higher EMIs but helps you save on overall loan cost.

Loan amount matters: Bigger loan amounts may come with slightly different interest rates based on how the lender judges your repayment capacity and risk profile.

5. Look for Prepayment Options

Prepayment flexibility: Check if your lender allows partial or full prepayment and note any charges involved. This helps you plan ahead if you want to clear the loan sooner.

Relationship benefits: Customers who already hold salary or savings accounts with the bank often get better deals or easier approvals.

Foreclosure rules: Go through the foreclosure terms carefully so you know whether you can close the loan early without paying steep penalties.

Know the Risks Before You Borrow

Personal loans may seem convenient, but they come with certain risks. High interest rates, hidden charges, and strict penalties can increase your overall cost. Easy approvals can also tempt borrowers to take on more debt than they can handle, which may lead to a debt trap. Missing EMIs can hurt your credit score and affect your chances of getting future loans. That’s why it’s important to fully understand these risks and seek guidance from a certified financial advisor before applying.