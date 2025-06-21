Planning Bank Visit? THESE Days Banks Will Be Closed Next Week— Check Full List

New Delhi: Are you planning to visit a bank soon? As we head into the final week of June, it’s important to note that banks in several parts of India will remain closed on multiple days. With two nationwide bank holidays coming up, customers are advised to plan their visits and transactions ahead to avoid any inconvenience.

Banks will remain closed on June 27 (Friday) in Odisha and Manipur due to Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra). This will be followed by a nationwide closure on June 28 (Saturday) for the fourth Saturday, and June 29 (Sunday) as part of the regular weekend holiday. So, if you have any banking work lined up, make sure to get it done before the long weekend begins.

This means banks in the affected states will remain shut for three straight days, giving customers an extended break from in-branch services

June 2025: State-Wise Bank Holidays Recap

Here’s a quick and easy look at the bank holidays observed across different states in June 2025:

- June 7 (Saturday) – Bakrid (Id-Uz-Zuha): Banks were closed across the country.

- June 11 (Wednesday) – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa: Banks remained shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

- June 27 (Friday) – Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra): Bank closures observed in Odisha and Manipur.

- June 30 (Monday) – Remna Ni: Banks will be closed in Mizoram.

Branches Closed, But Online Services On

Even though bank branches will be closed on select days, digital banking services and ATMs will remain fully functional. These services are available 24x7 and are not affected by RBI-declared holidays. However, if you have important branch-related work, it’s best to get it done on a working day to avoid any last-minute issues.