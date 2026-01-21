Planning Retirement? Govt Extends Atal Pension Yojana Till 2030-31—Pension Details Inside

New Delhi: For crores of Indians planning a secure retirement, there is good news. The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a government-backed monthly pension scheme, will continue for the long term. The Ministry of Finance has announced that the scheme has been extended till the financial year 2030–31, offering relief and stability to existing as well as future subscribers.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, approved the continuation of up to FY 2030-31. This also includes the extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding,” says the Finance Ministry.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, has approved the continuation of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to FY 2030-31 along with extension of funding support for promotional and developmental activities and gap funding.



Atal Pension Yojana ensures… pic.twitter.com/QcQZmmQLhI — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) January 21, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How the government will continue supporting APY

The Ministry of Finance has said that the extension of Atal Pension Yojana will also include ongoing government support. This will involve continued funding for promotional and developmental activities to increase awareness and reach among unorganised workers, along with capacity-building efforts. Additionally, gap funding will remain in place to meet viability needs and ensure the scheme remains financially sustainable in the long run.

Atal Pension Yojana: Explained in simple terms

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched on May 9, 2015, to provide financial security after retirement, especially for workers in the unorganised sector. Under the scheme, subscribers are assured a guaranteed monthly pension ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 after the age of 60, depending on how much they contribute during their working years. As of January 19, 2026, the scheme has attracted over 8.66 crore subscribers, highlighting its importance in India’s social security system.

The extension of APY reflects the government’s continued commitment to spreading awareness, strengthening capacity-building efforts, and addressing funding gaps to keep the scheme sustainable in the long run.

Who is eligible to enrol in Atal Pension Yojana

The Atal Pension Yojana is open to Indian citizens who meet certain basic conditions. To join the scheme, an individual must be between 18 and 40 years of age and should have either a savings bank account or a post office savings bank account. However, since October 1, 2022, anyone who is or has been an income taxpayer under the Income Tax Act, 1961 is not eligible to open a new APY account.

During enrolment, applicants can provide their mobile number to receive regular updates related to their APY account and the scheme. Aadhaar details may also be submitted at the time of registration, as the scheme has been notified for Aadhaar linkage.