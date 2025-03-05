Advertisement
PM INTERNSHIP SCHEME 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Stipend And Last Date To Apply

PM Internship Scheme 2025: This scheme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience by providing internships in the top 500 companies. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2025, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Stipend And Last Date To Apply

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has opened online registrations for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 on the official PMIS portal. Interested candidates must complete the registration process before applying. The deadline for online applications is March 12, 2025, at pminternship.mca.gov.in. The PM Internship Scheme is a government initiative designed to offer valuable internship opportunities to young professionals. It aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience by providing internships in the top 500 companies. 

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Stipend

Each intern will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000, along with a one-time grant of Rs 6,000, as per the Ministry's guidelines. This support aims to ease financial constraints and encourage participation in the PM Internship Scheme.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility

Students who have passed class 10 or 12, or those who hold a UG/PG degree or diploma, aged between 21 and 24, can apply on the portal. 

 

