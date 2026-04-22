PM Internship Scheme 2026: Get Rs 9,000 monthly stipend, Govt enhances eligibility criteria

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has expanded the eligibility criteria of the pilot phase of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS).

PM Internship Scheme 2026 will now include final-year students of graduate and postgraduate programmes.

"This is expected to unlock early access to structured internship opportunities in top companies across India for students, enabling them to gain hands-on industry exposure before completing their formal education. The decision has been formalized in consultation with the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education," said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. (Also read: PM Modi commends success of Mudra Yojana on its 11th anniversary)

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PM Internship Scheme 2026: Latest Changes

-- Final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students are now eligible to apply under PMIS

-- Applicants must continue to meet the existing eligibility criteria under the scheme

-- Students are required to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective educational institutions during the application process

-- The NOC must confirm that participation in the internship will not interfere with academic requirements

-- Authorized signatories include Heads of Department, Deans, Principals, or Training & Placement Officers

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India designed to provide structured, paid internship opportunities to youth across the country.

(Also read: Atal Pension Yojana crosses historic milestone)

PM Internship Scheme 2026 monthly stipend

Interns will receive minimum financial assistance of Rs 9,000 per month under PM Internship Scheme 2026. Paid internships in top companies are available across sectors in India.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs has said that more than 300 companies have participated in the pilot phase of PMIS to offer internship opportunities across roles and sectors. Currently, the third round of the pilot phase is underway wherein companies are posting internship opportunities on an ongoing basis. Eligible youth between 18-25 years of age can apply through the official PMIS portal (www.pminternship.mca.gov.in) and explore internship opportunities aligned with their interests and career aspirations.

Companies participating in this initiative will be required to cover the training costs for interns, which includes 10% of the internship expenses from their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The application process will be conducted through an online portal, details of which have not yet been announced.

Participating companies must ensure that internships provide substantial work experience and skill development sessions. Importantly, at least 50% of the internship duration must be spent in a practical work environment, not in a classroom setting.