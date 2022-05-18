New Delhi: The 11th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is going to be released soon. Eligible farmers, who are eagerly for disbursal of Rs 2000 in their account should find out if their name is there in the beneficiary list or not. The process is very simple and easy, and can be completed from laptop, or mobile phone.

PM KISAN 11th installment 2022: Here is how to check your name in the new beneficiary list

- Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in

- Indian map will appear under Payment Success tab.

- You will find 'Dashboard, click on it

- A a new page will open

- Under "Village Dashboard" tab, complete details of your village

- Select state, district, tehsil and your village name

- Click on show button

- Now choose the button as per your requirement

- Upon selecting the complete list of beneficiaries, you can check your name

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.