PM-KISAN 14th Installment Coming Today: At What Time Will Rs 2,000 Be Transferred Into Your Account? Check Name On Beneficiary List

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 14th Installment update:-- The wait for getting the 14th installment of PM-KISAN scheme is coming to an end today. PM Narendra Modi will distribute the 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to the approximately 8.5 crore beneficiaries of PM KISAN on Thursday (July 27), according to a government website.

On July 27, at 11 a.m. in Sikar, Rajasthan, PM Modi will meet with farmers while transferring the direct benefit to qualified recipients.





PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 14th installment: How To Check Beneficiary Status

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

These Farming Families Will Not Get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 14th installment

We had earlier reported that farmers awaiting payment under PM Kisan might not receive it at all because of a minor mistake on their end.

Farmers who want to benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can link their bank account with their Aadhaar card and submit their completed e-KYC on PM Kisan's official website, http://pmkisan.gov.in, according to a tweet from the program's official advertising and marketing agency.

PM KISAN Scheme Details

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.