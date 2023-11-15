PM KISAN 15th Installment Coming Today; Rs 2,000 To Be Credited In Farmers' Bank A/c

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 15th Installment update: The wait for the latest Installment of PM KISAN will be over today as the benefit of Rs 2,000 under the scheme will be debited to the bank account of farmers.

PM Narendra Modi will release the 15th Installment PM KISAN to over 8 crore farmers via DBT at 11.30 am today.

Agriculture Minister has via his official twitter handle wrote

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 15th installment: How To Check Beneficiary Status

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.