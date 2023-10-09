PM Kisan 15th Installment Update: Do THESE 3 Things By Next Week To Get Rs 2,000 In Your Bank Account

New Delhi:If you are a beneficiary of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), there is crucial update for you regarding the PM-KISAN 15th Installment. The Central Government provides financial assistance of Rs 2000 to crores of farmers across the country. However, to receive the 15th installment, you must complete three essential tasks promptly, the deadline of which according to media reports is October 15, 2023.

Reports say that the 15th installment of PM-KISAN will be disbursed only to those beneficiary farmers who have completed these three tasks by October 15th.

1. e-KYC Verification: Ensure that you have completed the e-KYC verification (PM-KISAN e-KYC). Failure to do so will result in the next installment not being credited to your bank account.

2. Land Data Seeding: Provide accurate information about your land's seeding.

3. Aadhaar-Bank Account Linkage: Link your bank account with your Aadhaar. This step is mandatory for all beneficiaries and must be completed by October 15th.

You have just seven days left to complete these tasks. Please remember that if your e-KYC is not done, you will not receive the benefits of this scheme. The next installment may be credited to your account in November or earlier, but no official announcement has been made regarding the release date.

To check the status of the 15th installment or for more information, you can visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in. Act now to ensure you continue to receive the PM-KISAN benefits.

PM Narendra Modi gave the much needed cheers to lakhs of farmers who had been waiting for the transfer of funds under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) by transferring the amount on July 27. PM Modi handed out the 14th tranche of around Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to eligible farmers by releasing direct benefits transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.