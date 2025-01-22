PM Kisan 19th Installment Likely To Be Released In February 2025: Check Benefits, Eligibility, And How To Check Beneficiary List

PM Kisan 19th Installment: Good News For Farmers! The 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme is anticipated to be released in January or February 2025, generating significant anticipation among farmers. This scheme has been a crucial lifeline for the agricultural community, disbursing over Rs 3.46 lakh crore to date.

PM-KISAN Registration Last Date:

More than 11 crore farmers have benefited from the scheme's 18 installments, with the number of beneficiaries for the 18th installment reaching 9.58 crore. As farmers eagerly await the 19th installment, the government has made it clear that only farmers who have registered through the Farmer Registry will be eligible to receive benefits under PM Kisan Yojana. The last date to complete this registration is 31 January 2025.

What Is PM-KISAN And Annual Benefit?

The PM-KISAN is a key government initiative aimed at supporting small and marginal farmers across India. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Launched in February 2019, the scheme has played a vital role in boosting agricultural development nationwide. The PM Modi government has allocated over Rs 20,000 crores for the upcoming installment.

PM-KISAN Eligibility:

To avoid any problems with the next installment, farmers need to complete their eKYC verification. This can be done online or at Common Service Centers (CSCs). They should also update their details, such as linking their Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts, to receive the payment directly.

Here's How To Check The Beneficiary List:

Step 1: Open the official PM-KISAN website on your browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Farmers Corner' section.

Step 3: From the options available, click on 'Know Your Status.'

Step 4: Provide your registration number and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click 'Get OTP,' enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, and view your payment details on the screen.