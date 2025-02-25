PM-KISAN 19th Installment: Rs 2000 Released For Over 9 Crore Farmers; 7 Mandatory Information Required To Enroll In Scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 24) released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at an event in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

During the event over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th instalment Installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Previously, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi released the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 5th October 2024 in Washim, Maharashtra. This significant event witnessed over 9.4 crore farmers across the country receiving direct financial benefits, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore.

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.



Check Out 7 Mandatory information you are required to provide in order to enroll in PM Kisan scheme



1. Farmer’s / Spouse’s name

2. Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth

3. Bank account number

4. IFSC/ MICR Code

5. Mobile Number

6. Aadhaar Number

7.Other customer information as available in the passbook which is required for mandate registration

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.