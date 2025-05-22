Advertisement
PM-KISAN SCHEME

PM Kisan 20th Installment 2025: Expected Date, Payment Details & Status Check Guide

Farmers received the 19th instalment of Rs 2,000 under the PM-Kisan scheme in February 2025, through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Kisan 20th Installment 2025: Expected Date, Payment Details & Status Check Guide File Photo

New Delhi: The PM-KISAN scheme is a government initiative that provides much-needed financial support to small and marginal farmers across India. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 each year which is paid in three easy installments of Rs 2,000. It goes directly into their bank account.

PM-Kisan 20th Instalment Expected Soon

Farmers received the 19th instalment of Rs 2,000 under the PM-Kisan scheme in February 2025, through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). Since the payments are made every three months, the next instalment—the 20th one—is likely to be credited in June 2025.

How to Check If You’ll Get the Next PM-Kisan Payment

- Go to the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on ‘Know Your Status’ (you’ll find it on the right side)

- Enter your registration number and the captcha code

- Click on ‘Get Data’

- Your beneficiary status will be shown on the screen

How to Apply for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi

- Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’

- Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code

- Fill in the required details and click ‘Yes’ to proceed

- Complete the PM-Kisan application form 2024, save it, and take a printout for your records

Who Can Get PM-Kisan Benefits?

To receive money under the PM-KISAN scheme, you must:

- Be an Indian citizen

- Own cultivable farmland

- Be a small or marginal farmer

- Not be a retired person receiving a pension of Rs 10,000 or more per month

