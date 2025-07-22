PM KISAN 20th Installment: Important Official Message Issued For Beneficiaries; All You Want To Know

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of the 20th Installment of PM KISAN scheme, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has issued a a public advisory for the beneficiaries of the scheme. The Ministry has asked the beneficiaries to stay alert from false information regarding the PM Kisan.

The Official Twitter Account of PMKISAN scheme under Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare) has tweeted, "Farmer brothers and sisters, beware of false information spreading on social media in the name of PM-KISAN. Trust only http://pmkisan.gov.in and @pmkisanofficial. Stay away from fake links, calls, and messages."

Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme under which Rs 2,000 will be credited into their bank account. There has been no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these 5 major things in mind

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card

2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status

3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account

4. Complete your e-KYC

5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

PM-KISAN 19th Instalment Released In February

The 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was released in February this year at an event in Bhihar by PM Modi. During the event over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th instalment Installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PM-KISAN Launched In 2019

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.