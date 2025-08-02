New Delhi: The 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme is being released today, August 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event from Varanasi. Under this scheme, over 9.7 crore eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,000 each directly in their bank accounts. A total of Rs 20,500 crore is set to be disbursed in this round alone. Launched in 2019, PM-Kisan has already provided financial support worth Rs 3.69 lakh crore to farmers across 19 installments.

Haven’t Received the Money Yet? Here’s What to Do

Some farmers haven’t received the installment in their accounts yet. If you’re facing the same issue, don’t worry. You can call the Kisan Call Centre at 1800-180-1551 to find out the reason.

Who Will Receive the 20th PM-Kisan Installment?

Only farmers with correct and updated details on the government portal will receive the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme. To ensure smooth payment, it’s important to update your e-KYC, bank details, and land records. If any of these are missing or incorrect, your Rs 2,000 installment may get delayed or withheld.

How Farmers Can Check Their PM-Kisan Beneficiary Status

Want to know if your Rs 2,000 installment is on the way? Here’s a simple way to check your PM-Kisan beneficiary status:

- Go to the official PM-Kisan website: pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on the “Beneficiary Status” option on the homepage

- Enter your Aadhaar number or bank account number

- Click on “Get Data”

- Your beneficiary and payment status will appear on the screen

This will show whether your details are correct and if the installment has been credited or is still pending.