New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account on Friday (18 July 2025), media reports have said. Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

In the wake of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Bihar this week. As per media reports, the Prime Minister may address a big public meeting in Motihari (East Champaran) on July 18. Speculations are rife in the media that PM Modi may release the 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more than 9.8 crore farmers across the country during this program on July 18.

The PM is expected to press the button for direct transfer of Rs 2,000 to the bank accounts of millions of eligible farmers.

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card

2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status

3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account

4. Complete your e-KYC

5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To Check Your Name In Beneficiary List?



-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

PM Kisan 19th Instalment Also Released In A Bihar Event In February

The 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was released in February this year at an event in Bhihar by PM Modi. During the event over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th instalment Installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).