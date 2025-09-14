PM Kisan 21st Installment Date 2025: Will Rs 2000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status And Latest News

New Delhi: Farmers are curious about the date for the next Rs 2,000 installment. The 20th installment was released on August 2, 2025, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Varanasi, transferred over Rs 20,500 crore to 9.71 crore farmers. In Bihar alone, 75 lakh farmers benefited. Based on past trends, the government usually releases the money between August and November.

In 2024, the 18th installment was released on October 5

In 2023, it was released on November 15

In 2022, it was released on October 17

With Diwali on October 20 this year, it is likely the government will transfer the installment in early or mid‑October, though no official date has been confirmed yet.

Bihar Elections and Early Release Possibility

With Bihar assembly elections due soon and the Election Commission expected to announce dates by late September, the government may release the installment before the model code of conduct comes into force, increasing the chances of farmers receiving funds in the first half of October.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

Launched in February 2019, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers, credited in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. So far, 20 installments have been disbursed under this scheme.

Who Might Face Delays?

Some farmers may face payment delays if their records are incomplete, such as:

e‑KYC not completed

Aadhaar not linked with bank account

Land records not verified

Beneficiaries are advised to complete these requirements on time to avoid disruptions.

How to Check Installment Status

Farmers can check their payment status online through the official portal:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Go to the “Farmers Corner” section

Click on “Beneficiary Status” and enter Aadhaar or registration number

Alternatively, select “Beneficiary List” to view details for your village

Helpline for Farmers

In case of any difficulties, farmers can reach out through:

Toll Free Numbers: 155261, 1800‑115‑526

Helpline Number: 011‑23381092

Email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in