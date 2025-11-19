PM-KISAN 21st Instalment Released: PM Modi Presses Button To Transfer Rs 2000 In Bank Account Of Farmers

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In order to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families with cultivable land in the country, the Modi Government had in 24 February 2019 launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), a Central Sector Scheme.

The scheme offers annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 to each eligible farmer family, delivered in three equal instalments of Rs. 2,000, into their Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through DBT mode.

So far, more than Rs 3.70 lakh crores have been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families in the country through 20 instalments. The benefits of the scheme are being provided to those farmers whose land details are seeded in PM KISAN portal, have bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar and eKYC is completed.

Eligibility Criteria to Enroll under PM-KISAN

All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable land holdings in their names, are eligible to get benefits under the scheme. Mandatory information required to enroll in the scheme:

- Farmer’s / Spouse’s name

- Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth

- Bank account number

- IFSC/ MICR Code

- Mobile (contact) Number

- Aadhaar Number

- Other customer information, available in the passbook, may be required for mandate registration.