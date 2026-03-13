PM KISAN 22nd Installment coming today: At what time will Rs 2,000 be credited into your account? Check details

New Delhi: PM KISAN 22nd installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN to over 9.3 crore farmers across the country today (13 March 2026).

PM Modi is visiting Assam on 13-14 March 2026. During the visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones, perform Bhoomi Poojan and flag off multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.

PM KISAN 22nd Installment: At what time will Rs 2,000 be credited into your account?

At the event in Assam today, PM Modi will release the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN. With the press of a button Rs 2,000 will be credited to each beneficiary farmers' account. Eligible farmers can expect money to be credited after 5pm today.

"Tomorrow’s programme in Guwahati is very special because: 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN scheme would be released. Land rights to 3.5 lakh tea garden families will be conferred. In addition to this, various works like the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project, Capacity Enhancement Project of NSPL will be inaugurated. The foundation stone for the Furkating-Tinsukia rail line doubling project, cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat in Biswanath district and Neamati in Jorhat district will also be laid. These, along with the other works, will add momentum to Assam’s progress," PM Modi has tweeted.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: Check Your Name In Beneficiary List



-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.