PM-KISAN 22nd Instalment: Big update for 9 crore farmers; Check expected payment date and how to track

New Delhi: Over 9 crore farmers across the country are eagerly waiting for the 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months. This offers much-needed financial support to manage farming costs as well as daily household expenses. With the December–March 2026 instalment still awaiting an official announcement, anxiety is slowly building among beneficiaries who depend on this timely assistance to plan their expenses.

All You Need To Know About The PM-KISAN Scheme

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central government initiative launched in February 2019 to provide direct financial support to farmers across India. Under this scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive income assistance to help manage agricultural activities, allied work and household expenses.

Every year, beneficiaries get Rs 6,000 in total, which is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The money is transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring transparency and timely payments. However, certain exclusion criteria apply, and only eligible farmers can avail of the benefits.

When Can Farmers Expect The Next Instalment?

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has not yet announced an official date for the 22nd instalment. However, according to several reports, the next Rs 2,000 payment is likely to be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts between February and March 2026. For reference, the 21st instalment under the scheme was released on November 19, 2025. Since then, farmers have been waiting for the next round of financial assistance.

Eligibility Rules You Should Check Carefully

To receive benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme, farmers must meet certain conditions. All small and marginal farmer families who own cultivable land are eligible to apply. The farmland should be registered in the farmer’s name, as land records are an important requirement for verification.

In addition, beneficiaries must have a valid Aadhaar card and complete their e-KYC process to continue receiving payments.

Over 30 Lakh Farmers May Face Delay In Payment

According to media reports, more than 30 lakh farmers across the country could miss out on receiving the 22nd instalment. Uttar Pradesh is likely to see the highest impact, with over 10 lakh farmers possibly affected.

Bihar may have around 1.4 lakh farmers facing similar issues. Apart from these states, a significant number of beneficiaries in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal may also experience delays if required formalities are not completed on time.

Why Payments May Get Stuck

There are a few common reasons why farmers may face delays in receiving their instalment. The most frequent issues include Aadhaar not being linked properly, incomplete e-KYC, and problems with bank account details.

Since the government transfers the money directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, any mismatch or missing link can stop the payment from being processed. That is why it is important for beneficiaries to ensure their Aadhaar is correctly linked and all details are updated in time.

Steps Being Taken To Resolve The Problem

To ensure farmers do not miss their payments, the government has started special awareness drives in coordination with state governments. Efforts are also being made through Common Service Centres (CSCs) and India Post Payments Bank to help beneficiaries complete Aadhaar linking and other pending formalities.

In addition, farmers are being informed through SMS alerts so they can update their details on time and avoid delays in receiving the instalment.

Simple Steps To Complete Your e-KYC

Farmers can easily complete their e-KYC online by visiting the official PM-KISAN portal. On the website, they need to enter their Aadhaar number and submit the OTP sent to their registered mobile number. Once the details are verified, the e-KYC process is completed.

Those who are unable to finish the OTP-based verification online can visit their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC). There, the process can be completed through biometric authentication.

It is important to complete e-KYC on time, as failure to do so may lead to delays or even suspension of future payments.

Easy Way To Check Your Instalment Status Online

Farmers can quickly check the status of their 22nd instalment by visiting the official PM-KISAN website at www.pmkisan.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on ‘Beneficiary Status’. After that, enter the required details such as your Aadhaar number, registered mobile number or registration number.

Once submitted, the portal will show complete information, including the instalments already received, any pending payments, and the date when the last amount was credited to your bank account.