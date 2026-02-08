Advertisement
PM KISAN 22ND INSTALMENT

PM Kisan 22nd instalment update: Is farmer ID mandatory to receive Rs 2,000 payment?

 While the government has not officially announced the release date, the next payment is expected between February and March 2026, based on the scheme’s usual schedule.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
PM Kisan 22nd instalment update: Is farmer ID mandatory to receive Rs 2,000 payment?


New Delhi: Farmers across India are waiting for the 22nd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which eligible beneficiaries receive Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts. While the government has not officially announced the release date, the next payment is expected between February and March 2026, based on the scheme’s usual schedule.

The PM Kisan scheme provides Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments to landholding farmer families through direct benefit transfer.

Farmer ID Requirement

A key update this year is the growing importance of the Farmer ID, which is being introduced as part of the government’s farmer-registry initiative. The ID is mandatory for new registrations in several states where the registry system has already started, though it may not yet be required everywhere in the country.

Authorities say the Farmer ID will help verify beneficiaries, prevent duplication, and ensure that financial assistance reaches genuine farmers.

e-KYC Still Essential

Along with the Farmer ID, e-KYC remains compulsory for all registered PM Kisan beneficiaries. Farmers who fail to complete e-KYC or update their records may face delays in receiving the next instalment.

The government has also introduced new methods such as OTP-based and facial-authentication e-KYC to make the process easier for farmers.

What Farmers Should Do

To avoid missing the next instalment, farmers should:

Complete e-KYC verification

Ensure Aadhaar is linked to their bank account

Update land and registration details

Obtain a Farmer ID if required in their state

 

